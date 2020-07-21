Fancy the dual driver ANC Pro wireless in-ear headphones with hints of Jay Chou?

Editor’s brief: Famous Mandopop star Jay Chou, known for his catchy tunes and ballads, is both a lover of magic as he is music. He has been instrumental in the 1MORE brand, which has a range of approachable and good quality audio products, tuned by Grammy® award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi. The brand recently launched its Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones here. The vendor’s news release is below.



1MORE Announces Launch of Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones In Singapore, its latest product in its ANC series of headphones

The new headphones feature enhanced capabilities including IPX5 water resistance, longer battery life and wind noise resistance for better ANC audio performance

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 21, 2020 – 1MORE, a global premium consumer audio company, announces its launch of their CES Innovation Award Winning Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones. As the second product with active noise cancellation released this year, 1MORE continues to deliver high quality and feature rich products at consumer-friendly prices. The 1MORE brand is also backed by Mandopop star, Jay Chou. He is the ambassador of 1MORE and its extensive range of products.

The new 1More Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones is an upgrade from its predecessor, the 1MORE Dual Driver ANC Wireless. The “Pro” upgrade entails enhanced capabilities in noise cancellation, featuring Wind Noise Resistance. The new “Pro” earbuds are also IPX5 water resistant, double the battery life, and better transmission capabilities.

Some highlights of the enhanced capabilities of the new 1More Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless include:

Wind Noise Resistance — Never fear not being heard outdoors again

Pro Wireless retains the hybrid noise cancellation capabilities the original model offers. Each earbud is crafted with feedforward and feedback active noise cancelling microphones to catch both environmental and in-ear noises respectively for comprehensive and precise noise reduction. In addition, the built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancelling) microphones combined with a DNN (Deep Neural Network) algorithm analyses and filters out ambient noise for crystal clear phone calls even in loud settings.

On top of the stellar noise cancellation, the new Pro earbuds are also equipped with Wind Noise Resistance (WNR) technology, a new function different from its older model. WNR suppresses the microphonics caused by wind and frees you from unwanted distractions. This is especially helpful for the working professionals on-the-go. Keep your face up to the wind and immerse yourself in your favourite music, or go ahead and answer that important call without the fear of not being heard!

Seamless connection

The new Dual Driver ANC Pro earbuds utilises Bluetooth® 5, providing music lovers with a fast and stable connection with lesser power consumption. The upgrade for the new earbuds are optimised for better transmission and connectivity to Bluetooth enabled devices, as compared to its predecessor on Bluetooth V4.2. Its compatibility with SBC/AAC/LDAC codecs also ensures the best wireless audio quality possible, enabling you to enjoy your playlist without disruptions.

Extended battery life and durability

Power-wise, the Pro Wireless more than doubles the original model in battery life. With a capacity of 160mAh, the built-in lithium battery fuels up to 20 hours of non-stop music when fully charged. A 10 minutes fast charge will power the earbuds for an additional 3 hours of use.

Another neat feature of the new ANC Pro earbuds is its certification to be IPX5 water and sweat resistant. These earbuds are built to last, and can withstand the toughest outdoor conditions, giving you the confidence to take them anywhere, rain or shine.

Other key features of 1More Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-ear Headphones include:

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation — Dual ANC microphones plus the dedicated DSP (Digital Signal Processor) effectively analyse and block out environmental and in-ear noises respectively. Choose between two levels of active noise cancellation with a click of a button.

— Dual ANC microphones plus the dedicated DSP (Digital Signal Processor) effectively analyse and block out environmental and in-ear noises respectively. Choose between two levels of active noise cancellation with a click of a button. Dynamic Driver and Balanced Armature — The 13.6 mm dynamic driver with a titanium composite diaphragm combined with 1MORE’s proprietary balanced armature delivers a fully balanced and precise soundstage across a wide range of frequencies.

— The 13.6 mm dynamic driver with a titanium composite diaphragm combined with 1MORE’s proprietary balanced armature delivers a fully balanced and precise soundstage across a wide range of frequencies. Ergonomic neckband — A soft and comfortable neckband with a silicone cover provides a natural, ergonomic fit during prolonged use. Magnetic earbuds clasp together to form a necklace-like shape for convenient storage around your neck when not in use.

— A soft and comfortable neckband with a silicone cover provides a natural, ergonomic fit during prolonged use. Magnetic earbuds clasp together to form a necklace-like shape for convenient storage around your neck when not in use. Expertly tuned — Like with all 1MORE products, the Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones are expertly tuned by Grammy Award winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi. Experience an extremely accurate and detailed soundstage to hear music as the artist originally intended you to hear it.

Pricing and Availability

1More Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones (EHD9001BA)retails at S$249 (including GST) and is available at the following authorised retailers: 1MORE LazMall (www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One, Challenger, E1 Personal Audio, Jaben, MobyShop, Stereo Electronics, Treoo.com.

About 1MORE

1MORE INC. specialises in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and esthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, 1MORE takes zero shortcuts to maintain a standard of modern excellence in both function and form. Headquartered in San Diego, California, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. Grammy® winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi who tunes 1More’s headphones and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou, are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE’s mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

