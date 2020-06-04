FiiO M3 Pro succeeds M3K as the go-to lossless hi-fi music player

Editor’s brief: Hold the FiiO M3 Pro in your hand, and you feel a luxurious dark slab akin to a solid piece of prized metal, with the smooth lines and a fulfilling screen to take you to hi-fi music land, all at an approachable price tag. The M3 Pro succeeds the already great M3K as the lossless player you want next to your smartphone, all in the same pocket.

FiiO unveils M3 Pro, its latest portable hi-res lossless music player, in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, June 4, 2020 – Today, FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (FiiO) unveils its latest high-fidelity touchscreen music player – the FiiO M3 Pro in Singapore. A step up from its predecessor — the M3K, FiiO M3 Pro is set to give a whole different experience with its upgraded features.

A whole new experience

The new FiiO M3 Pro features a full lossless format support, eliminating the need to convert audio formats. By supporting numerous formats – extending beyond MP3, AAC and WMA, M3 Pro achieves and preserves high audio quality in any desired format, allowing you to enjoy high resolution music with utmost convenience.

The FiiO M3 Pro operates on the pro-grade ES9218P Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) chip from world-renowned ESS Technology. This DAC chip designed for audiophile-grade applications ensures high quality audio and low noise floor, revolutionising your listening experience. Supporting up to 21-bit 384 kHz PCM and DSD512 data, the ES9218’s integrated DAC ensures an authentic audio experience – where you can enjoy the music the way the artist intended it to be.

Level up from the M3K

Taking cues from the ever-popular FiiO M3K, M3 Pro is a worthy upgrade, providing a whole different experience with its improved features. With a three-fold increase in output power, coupled with higher resolution, and a wider viewing display screen, the M3 Pro is set to satisfy both your senses as you maneuver the interface, and be serenaded in audio bliss. On top of that, the new FiiO M3 Pro is equipped with touchscreen operation, and now supports USB audio — both new features of the M3 Pro.

High performance, low consumption

Despite weighing only 70g, the sleek and compact M3 Pro has an in-built Ingenic X1000E processor, enabling one to enjoy high performing audio on-the-go without the fear of a flat battery. With this powerful yet efficient technology, M3 Pro is your ideal commute companion – you can now outlast your music playlist with a battery life of 15 hours on the M3 Pro, with just 2 hours to a single full charge. In addition, it has a deep sleep standby time of 35 days! You will never have to worry of running out of battery again.

What’s more, the FiiO M3 Pro supports a microSD card of up to 2TB storage capacity. What that means for you is the M3 Pro can carry your entire music library, plus your collection of audio books, wherever you go!

To further facilitate the ease of use, M3 Pro is compatible with a variety of devices. Gone are the days of transferring music from your computers, this new FiiO device enables easy transfer from your phone – without any computer. Simply hook up the M3 Pro to your Android via USB on-the-go (OTG) to transfer files. In addition, its USB soundcard supports up to native DSD128, transforming your typical computer into a full home-theater audio solution.<

A true beauty, inside out

FiiO M3 Pro’s sleek design is accentuated by the use of high-quality aluminium alloy material, with double-sided glass coating on both sides. Its curved 3D body further highlights its high-resolution display, unifying its glossy look. Just like your smartphone, good protection is a must. M3 Pro is pre-applied with a protection film on its front and rear, eliminating the fear of any risks while on the go.

Other features include:

Listen and record – M3 Pro has a built-in HD microphone, enabling HD lossless sound recording. With this function, you will never miss out on any important moment!

– M3 Pro has a built-in HD microphone, enabling HD lossless sound recording. With this function, you will never miss out on any important moment! More than just music – Beyond its role as an MP3 player, M3 Pro also includes an e-book reader, allowing you to carry a pocket library on the move. Its intuitive and familiar user interface: swipe/tap to turn pages as well as font size and brightness adjustment, you can barely tell a difference from a smartphone!

– Beyond its role as an MP3 player, M3 Pro also includes an e-book reader, allowing you to carry a pocket library on the move. Its intuitive and familiar user interface: swipe/tap to turn pages as well as font size and brightness adjustment, you can barely tell a difference from a smartphone! Let it do the math – For the first time, FiiO has included a handy 10-digit display calculator in M3 Pro, supporting simple yet necessary calculation functions.

Technical Specifications

CPU: Ingenic X1000E

DAC Chip: ES9218P

Supported rates: up to 384kHz-32bit/DSD128

USB: Two-way Type C USB 2.0 (charging/data transmission/USB DAC/USB Audio)

Screen: 3.5-inch full touchscreen

Dimensions: Approximately 95.8mm x 45.4mm x 10.4mm

Weight: 70g

Charging time: < 2h

Battery: 1000mAh

Frequency Response: 5Hz~90 kHz (-3dB)

Signal to Noise Ratio: ≥ 117dB (A-weighted)

Noise floor: <2μV (A-weighted)

Output impedance: <0.3Ω

THD + N: < 0.001% (1kHz/32Ω)

Pricing and Availability

FiiO M3 Pro is available immediately at S$139 and can be found at AV One, E1 Personal Audio, FiiO LazMall (www.lazada.sg/shop/fiio), Stereo Electronics, and Treoo.com.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

