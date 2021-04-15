Editor’s brief: Leading South Korea-based industrial automation company, W-Eng Co. Ltd., has signed up as a systems integration (SI) partner of leading smart industrial safety company HIMA. Under the partnership, W-Eng will use industry-leading HIMA solutions such as HIMA HIMax, HIMA HIMatrix, HIMA Planar 4 and HIMA HIQuad X. The vendor’s release is below.

Korean industrial automation company W-Eng Co. Ltd. partners with HIMA to offer Cutting-edge Industrial Safety Solutions

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, April 15, 2021 – W-Eng Co. Ltd., a leading industrial automation company in South Korea, has announced that it is now a Systems Integrator (SI) with HIMA, one of the world’s leading provider of smart safety solutions for industrial applications.

Established since 2007, W-Eng has grown steadily domestically as well as internationally, successfully completing industrial automation projects in Taiwan ROC, Canada, and South Korea, ranging from petrochemical, infrastructure, and other industrial sectors.

W-Eng carries and implements industrial safety projects using HIMA smart safety solutions, including industry-leading products such as HIMA HIMax, HIMA HIQuad X, HIMA HIMatrix, and HIMA Planar 4, among others.

“We are especially pleased to be associated with HIMA, one of Germany’s stalwarts in industrial safety solutions, and to be able to bring industrial safety to a whole variety of customers in South Korea and beyond. We look forward to a productive and successful relationship with HIMA,” says Mr. W. H. Jung, CEO, W-Eng Co. Ltd. “South Korea is an important market for us, as it is one of the matured industrialized economies in Asia Pacific. We are very privileged to have W-Eng Co. Ltd. on board with HIMA as our systems integrator (SI), and to help implement HIMA’s smart safety and security products and solutions in critical infrastructures, petrochemical, industrial and rail systems in South Korea,” says Mr. Friedhelm Best, Vice President Asia Pacific, HIMA.

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of smart safety solutions for industrial applications. With more than 35,000 installed TÜV-certified safety systems worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. Its expert engineers develop customized solutions that help increase safety, cyber security and profitability of plants and factories in the digital age. For over 45 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world’s largest oil, gas, chemical, and energy-producing companies. These rely on HIMA solutions, services and consultancy for uninterrupted plant operation and protection of assets, people and the environment. HIMA’s offering includes smart safety solutions that help increase safety and uptime by turning data into business-relevant information. HIMA also provides comprehensive solutions for the efficient control and monitoring of turbomachinery (TMC), burners and boilers (BMC) and pipelines (PMC). In the global rail industry, HIMA’s CENELEC-certified SIL4 COTS safety controllers are leading the way to increased safety, security and profitability. Founded in 1908, the family-owned company operates from over 50 locations worldwide with its headquarters in Bruehl, Germany. With a workforce of approximately 800 employees, HIMA generated a turnover of approximately €123 million in 2017. For more information, please visit: https://www.hima.com.

About W-Eng

Since its establishment in 2007, W-ENG has been developing various and reliable products in the field of industrial automation and power plant control with the best system experts in the country. The goal of W‐ENG is to be a leading company in the industrial E&C field with a commitment to responding to customers’ needs and providing best‐advanced follow‐up services actively, seeking the development through the latest technologies with a venture mentality, contributing to the national growth of technical skills and a build-up of industrial system technologies.

