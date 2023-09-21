@McGallenFL350 – episode 20230920
In this episode, we talk about Huawei NearLink as the potential successor to Bluetooth, Google’s updated SEO Playbook rules, and why radio is important for public relations and marketing practitioners.
Microwire.news (aka microwire.info) is a content outreach and amplification platform for news, events, brief product and service reviews, commentaries, and analyses in the relevant industries. Part of McGallen & Bolden Group initiative. Copyrights belong to the respective authors/owners and the news service is not responsible for the content presented.
More
Synopsys Named Static Application Security Testing Leader by Independent Research Firm
Modern code is not without problems, from not functioning the way developers intended, to having vulnerabilities that can be exploited...
SiTime’s new Epoch MEMS-based platform aims to disrupt dated technology for modern electronics systems and devices
We are looking at a 21st century of semiconductors and the conflicts to emerge as key players to power and...
HIMA and NUS MSc Program collaboration at functional safety seminar
Leading functional safety vendor HIMA welcomed NUS Master of Science (Safety, Health, and Environmental Technology) students on September 6, 2023...
@McGallenFL350 – episode 20230913
In this episode, we talk about developing games, the water cooling demands of AI and big data, and how coffee...
@McGallenFL350 – episode 20230908
In this inaugural episode, we talk about NUC small form factor computers, the challenge of working from home with company...
Introducing @McGallenFL350
Here are the syndicated episodes of @McGallenFL350, a podcast of tech, leadership and marketing featuring news snippets and analyses from...