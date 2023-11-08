McGallenFL350 – episode 20231108
In this episode, we talk about using the REAP method to learn faster and better, getting a decent smartphone for less than 150 USD, and how Huawei became a contender for AI chips.
Microwire.news (aka microwire.info) is a content outreach and amplification platform for news, events, brief product and service reviews, commentaries, and analyses in the relevant industries. Part of McGallen & Bolden Group initiative. Copyrights belong to the respective authors/owners and the news service is not responsible for the content presented.