McGallenFL350 – episode-20231115
In this episode, we talk about LinkedIn removing carousel posts near the end of the year, the new Tadpole webcam from Opal for laptops, and the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone.
Microwire.news (aka microwire.info) is a content outreach and amplification platform for news, events, brief product and service reviews, commentaries, and analyses in the relevant industries. Part of McGallen & Bolden Group initiative. Copyrights belong to the respective authors/owners and the news service is not responsible for the content presented.