Romania’s Meze Audio launches 12 Classics V2 in Singapore

Editor’s brief: Romania is not usually a country you associate with high fidelity audio products. However, Meze Audio is one such company, with some great gear worth checking out. They recently launched their Meze Audio 12 Classics V2 in Singapore. The vendor’s release is below.

Meze Audio announces 12 Classics V2, a successor to the popular Meze 12 Classics in-ear monitor in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, March 30, 2021 – Meze Audio, Romanian-based audio company developing premium headphones and earphones, announces the launch of its latest addition, the Meze Audio 12 Classics V2, a successor to the popular Meze 12 Classics in-ear monitors in Singapore. Telling the Classics story of timeless design and natural sound, the new in-ear monitor exudes the familiarity of its predecessor, draped in new, earthy colour, for a look that is practical, yet daring.

Inspired by the company’s renowned 99 Classics, the Meze 12 Classics V2 stands out with the real walnut wood body paired with copper-anodised aluminium body. Behind the case, the 8mm titanium coated driver reproduces clear, natural sound, offering a detailed, airy experience.

Meze Audio 12 Classics V2 are ergonomically designed to fit all kinds of ear sizes, ensuring long-lasting wearing comfort. With a secure in-ear fit, elegant earpiece construction and solid audio performance, the 12 Classics V2 is a perfect option for music lovers who are starting to dip their feet in the audiophile world.

Technical Specifications

Frequency response: 16Hz – 24KHz

Impedance: 16Ω

Sensitivity: 101dB (+/- 3db)

Total harmonic distortion: < 0.5%

Noise attenuation: up to 26dB

Titanium coated 8mm mylar driver

3.5mm gold-plated jack plug

6N OFC cable, length: 1.2m

Included accessories: Hard EVA carrying pouch, silicone ear-tips

Price and Availability

Meze 12 Classics V2 is available immediately at the recommended retail price (RRP) of S$99 (including GST) at authorised retailers including AV One (av1group.com.sg), Lazada (www.lazada.sg/shop/av1group/), Stereo Electronics and Treoo.com.

About Meze Audio

Meze Audio was founded in 2011 in Baia Mare, Romania. Meze Audio headphones embody the classical values of clarity, balance and harmony. This is not a trend and it’s not intended to last for just a season. These are Classics. These are devices to fall in love with. We achieve this standard by combining high-end technology and style with quality materials and good craftsmanship. To all this we add the most important ingredient: our passion. All our models, headphones and earphones, are developed in-house from the ground up, in the spirit of our original ‘no-compromise’ vision.

