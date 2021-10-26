Editor’s brief: What’s Be and 4 at the same time? That’s right, that’s the metal Beryllium, atomic number 4 on the atomic table. It is found in the FiiO FD7 IEM (in-ear monitor), with great semi-open acoustic design, 12mm pure Beryllium diaphragm dynamic driver, with 3 pairs of interchangeable sound tubes to give you the audio bias you desire. Unlike some IEMs that have plated Beryllium, the FiiO FD7 has pure beryllium, made for aficionados. The vendor’s release is below.

FiiO unveils the latest addition to the FD family — FD7, a Pure Beryllium Diaphragm Dynamic Driver IEM in Singapore

Pure beryllium diaphragm 12mm large dynamic driver | Exclusive colour scheme

Stainless steel MMCX connectors | 3 interchangeable sound tubes

Semi-open acoustic design | Front acoustic prism

High purity monocrystalline pure silver cable

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 26, 2021 — The leader in lossless audio players, FiiO, today announces the launch of FiiO FD7 in Singapore. The new in-ear monitor (IEM) features a pure Beryllium Diaphragm Dynamic Driver, front acoustic prism, twist-lock interchangeable audio plugs, and an exclusive color scheme. FD7 is the latest addition to the FiiO FD family and the new flagship model for FiiO, an upgraded version from the well liked FD5.

Hear its thunderous roar

The new flagship features a 12mm pure beryllium diaphragm dynamic driver. As beryllium is 4 times more rigid than steel and weighs 1/4 as much as titanium, it possesses 3 times the transient performance compared to titanium drivers. Thanks to that, the FD7 is able to produce unmatched powerful sound with rich audio details at lightning speed.

Tech carried over from the well-loved FD5

The FD7 also sees tech capabilities brought over from the previous FD models. Close to the pure beryllium driver in the FD7 is an acoustic prism system that addresses the time delay between different sound waves. With the help of the front acoustic prism, it effectively changes and controls the way sound travels through the FD7, enhancing the high frequency waves and ensuring that the audio phases are accurate.

Another tech carried over from the well-loved FD5 is the ingenious volcanic field system developed by FiiO. The volcanic field system takes advantage of how sound waves work to improve its sound noticeably. The volcanic field reduces standing waves and distortion, and overall improves the diffusion of bass waves in the FD7.

The FD7 also comes with a high-purity monocrystalline pure silver cable – a 4 wires braid with a total of 224 strands, wrapped in medical-grade TPU sheath. The TPU cable shell helps against yellowing after long-term use and against stiffening when in low-temperature environments. The cable also features 3 twist-lock interchangeable audio plugs for sizes 2.5mm/3.5mm/4.4mm, allowing you to take advantage of a variety of sources, for ultimate convenience.

3 interchangeable sound tubes for your music preference

Befitting of its flagship status, the FD7 also comes equipped with three pairs of interchangeable sound tubes, each with a different inner diameter for different sounds. The red tube boosts bass, the black tube presents detailed treble, while the green tube achieves deeper insertion in ear canals when working with bi-flange or triple-flange ear tips for rich ultra-high audio details. The black tubes come pre-installed on the earphone units. Other tubes are included in the package.

Achieve maximum wearing comfort

Not just rich in audio technicalities, the FD7 is meticulously engineered with the comfort of its users in mind. The cable of the FD7 was designed with expanded stainless steel MMCX connectors which went through many ergonomic iterations and improvements in order to achieve maximum wearing comfort.

In addition, the semi-open design on the FiiO FD7 effectively relieves the pressure on the ears for a more comfortable listening experience.

Master of the arts, FD7 exclusive colour scheme

The colour scheme of black and gold is exclusive to the FiiO FD7. The colour combination hints at its grand audio prowess, evoking ancient Chinese landscape paintings with a river of gold flanked by vast black mountains created through bold ink brushstrokes.

Technical Specifications

Driver: 12mm large dynamic driver

Frequency response: 10Hz-40kHz

Impedance: 50Ω@1kHz

Sensitivity: 111dB@1mW

Max input power: 100mW

Cable: 120cm quality cable

Weight(single unit): approx. 11.0g

Pricing and Availability

FiiO FD7 retails for S$949.00 (including GST) and is available immediately at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Headphones.SG, Stereo Electronics and Treoo.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

###