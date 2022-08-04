Editor’s brief: Even though our portable devices such as smartphones and laptops are capable of producing tiny decent sound, sometimes the need for superlative audio calls us to go out and find the best tool for such a job. The FiiO BTR7 is just one of the best portable amplifiers available today. Dual DAC, Qualcomm QCC5124 BT SoC, THX AAA™, wireless charging, and a good 9 hours of battery to boot. The vendor’s release is below.

FiiO announces the launch of FiiO BTR7, a portable Bluetooth amplifier in Singapore

Colour IPS display | High-performance DAC ES9219C*2 | THX AAA-28*2 amps

Qualcomm QCC5124 Bluetooth chip | XMOS XUF208 | Wired+Wireless charging support

3.5+4.4mm outputs | One-click “dongle” mode | Supports app control and OTA upgrade

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, August 4, 2022 – The leader in lossless audio players, FiiO, today announces the arrival of FiiO BTR7 in Singapore. Featuring the seventh-generation mecha design language, the brand new high-end portable Bluetooth amplifier, BTR7, preserves a riveting look. Its comfort-and-ergonomics-optimised laminated aluminium alloy body is paired with a 1.3-inch IPS colour display, embracing the unique elegance of the BTR7. The display features a colourful graphic user interface that presents important information such as volume, power, gain and audio format in an intuitive way.

As one of the high-end models, the BTR7 features the ES9219C, which is paired with a low-pass filter and an amplifier in a highly-optimised audio architecture that captures every last detail and dynamic in the music. With the added global Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) support, music will come across as clear and bold. In terms of the amp structure, the BTR7 is the first portable Bluetooth amplifier to utilise 2 of the THX AAA-28 amplifiers. The FiiO R&D team had a breakthrough and was able to fit 4 channels of the THX AAA amplifiers into a compact body for a fully balanced audio design, resulting in 88% more single-ended power output and 30% more balanced power output compared to previous designs. The BTR7 is set to offer an extraordinary bold symphony of music experience.

Some of the key highlights of the new FiiO BTR7 include:

Wireless freedom : With its dual DSP and dual-core CPU architecture, the Qualcomm QCC5124 Bluetooth chip not only ensures stable connections but also supports both high-res formats like LDAC/aptX HD/aptX Adaptive and more common formats like AAC/SBC.

: With its dual DSP and dual-core CPU architecture, the Qualcomm QCC5124 Bluetooth chip not only ensures stable connections but also supports both high-res formats like LDAC/aptX HD/aptX Adaptive and more common formats like AAC/SBC. All-encompassing, always there for you : When used for USB Audio, the BTR7 relies on the XMOS XUF208 chip to receive and decode audio data streams, with support up to PCM 384kHz and native DSD256. In USB DAC mode and with an MQA player, up to MQA 8x rendering is supported.

: When used for USB Audio, the BTR7 relies on the XMOS XUF208 chip to receive and decode audio data streams, with support up to PCM 384kHz and native DSD256. In USB DAC mode and with an MQA player, up to MQA 8x rendering is supported. Seamlessly integrated metal antenna : Befitting its status as a high-end Bluetooth amplifier, the BTR7 adopts FiiO’s own patented seamless metal frame antenna design. The sleek design also ensures Bluetooth connections are more stable and interference-free.

: Befitting its status as a high-end Bluetooth amplifier, the BTR7 adopts FiiO’s own patented seamless metal frame antenna design. The sleek design also ensures Bluetooth connections are more stable and interference-free. Worry-free battery life : As a multifunctional Bluetooth amplifier, the BTR7 needs plenty of battery power when used throughout the day. Besides increasing the battery capacity to 880mAh, FiiO offers both wired and wireless charging supports. USB wired charging is fast and efficient, while Qi wireless charging is convenient and will automatically stop charging when the battery is full.

: As a multifunctional Bluetooth amplifier, the BTR7 needs plenty of battery power when used throughout the day. Besides increasing the battery capacity to 880mAh, FiiO offers both wired and wireless charging supports. USB wired charging is fast and efficient, while Qi wireless charging is convenient and will automatically stop charging when the battery is full. Widely compatible dual output : Each update of the BTR series reflects contemporary trends in the personal audio world. In addition to the traditional 3.5mm single-ended headphone output, the BTR7 offers a 4.4mm balanced headphone output for a detailed audio experience in a widely used jack format.

: Each update of the BTR series reflects contemporary trends in the personal audio world. In addition to the traditional 3.5mm single-ended headphone output, the BTR7 offers a 4.4mm balanced headphone output for a detailed audio experience in a widely used jack format. One-click “dongle” mode : The BTR7 can also be used as a “dongle”, serving as a wired decoder and headphone amplifier for mobile phones. Users can simply press the “CHARGE” button with one click to switch into and out of “dongle” mode. Compared to the typical “dongle”, the BTR7 does not consume a phone’s battery power and ensures its great sound quality is not compromised.

: The BTR7 can also be used as a “dongle”, serving as a wired decoder and headphone amplifier for mobile phones. Users can simply press the “CHARGE” button with one click to switch into and out of “dongle” mode. Compared to the typical “dongle”, the BTR7 does not consume a phone’s battery power and ensures its great sound quality is not compromised. Companion app control and OTA upgrades: The BTR7 not only supports in-line controls but also supports control done via a companion app. For instance, the equaliser functionality in the companion app allows users to adjust their music to their tastes conveniently from their phone or device. Through the app, the Bluetooth and system firmware can also receive over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Technical Specifications

DAC: ES9219C*2

Headphone amplifier: THX AAA-28*2

Bluetooth chip: Qualcomm QCC5124

USB controller: XMOS XUF208

Dimensions: About 39.6*83.6*14.2mm

Weight: About 68g

Display: Color 1.3-inch IPS 240*240 bezel-less screen

Construction: Aluminum alloy body, High-strength glass

Decoding support: Up to PCM 384kHz, DSD256

Bluetooth format support: LDAC/aptX Adaptive/aptX LL/aptX HD/aptX/AAC/SBC

Battery: 880mAh

Audio connectors: 3.5mm single-ended/4.4mm balanced

Pricing and Availability

FiiO BTR7 retails for S$319 (including GST) and is available immediately at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Lazada (www.lazada.sg/shop/av-one), Connect IT, Jaben, E1 Personal Audio, SAM audio, Stereo Electronics, TK Foto and Treoo.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

###