Editor’s brief: If you are a fan of high fidelity music players, you would certainly know Astell&Kern. And likewise, if you are into handcrafted in-ear monitors (IEMs) with amazing clarity and quality, you would know Campfire Audio. When these two beacons of audio excellence come together, the “big bang” culminates in the AK Solaris X in-ear monitors, aptly named for the brilliant star that our planetary system orbits around. The vendor’s release is below.

Astell&Kern and Campfire Audio unveils AK Solaris X in-ear monitor in Singapore – a stunning collaboration of both brands in acoustic technology and design

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 5 2021 – Astell&Kern, the global leader in premium portable high-resolution audio devices, has teamed up with Campfire Audio, a U.S. designer and manufacturer of premium hand-built earphones, to introduce the AK SOLARIS X in-ear monitor (IEM). Based on Campfire Audio’s Solaris 2020, this X model is designed and tuned especially for Astell&Kern, re-imagining the original’s sonics to faithfully convey a deep, rich but natural sound, synonymous with Astell&Kern.

Hand-assembled in Portland, Oregon, USA by skilled craftsmen, ensuring each individual earphone is manufactured to the highest quality standards, the AK SOLARIS X is a culmination of Campfire Audio’s acclaimed acoustic technology and design. Featuring a custom-made balance armature (BA) driver and a dynamic driver hybrid system, alongside a patented Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber (T.A.E.C.) technology and a 3D Printed Acoustic Chamber, the SOLARIS X delivers music as the artist intended and the perfect companion to Astell&Kern’s high resolution portable digital audio players.

Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber technology

The custom BA driver, designed specifically for the AK SOLARIS X, is smaller in size than its predecessor but still offers a wideband performance that extends high frequencies without sibilance or fatigue. Working in the tandem with Campfire Audio’s patented T.A.E.C. technology that optimises the driver performance by adjusting the volume of space available in front of the driver and provides a direct passage from the driver to your ear, the new driver delivers unsurpassed clarity and a smooth, extended top end.

Polarity Tuned Chamber

Another BA driver provides rich delivery of the mid-range frequencies, while the custom 10mm dynamic driver is optimised for the Polarity Tuned Chamber. By deploying particular volume cavities, both in front and behind the dynamic driver, bigger sounds can be drawn from smaller drivers. In the case of this hybrid design it can also specifically target the AK SOLARIS X‘s driver performance with the result a deeper and more refined mid-to-low frequency.

3D-printed acoustic optimised construction

Campfire Audio’s high-end earphones are highly acclaimed by audiophiles around the globe, so it’s no wonder the attention to detail is key to delivering superior musical experience from the AK SOLARIS X. Each earphone integrates a 3D-printed, acoustically optimised interior chamber to enable the drivers to deliver the highest audio quality possible and create a natural and accurate sound.

4N Pure Silver Litz Cable design

The AK SOLARIS X comes with a balanced 2.5mm pure silver cable (a 3.5mm adapter is supplied) allowing the earphones to reach their full performance potential. The Pure Silver Litz Cable consists of four 4N (99.99% purity) conductors designed to provide the most transparent and extended sounds possible. The soft-touch jacket that wraps around each conductor ensures both flexibility and durability, while the beryllium/copper MMCX connectors are more resilient against wear and tear, compared to regular brass connectors.

Eco-friendly cork case

To support people with disabilities and allow them to live independently, Campfire Audio sourced a small boutique shop in Portugal, who work-side-by-side with people with physical disabilities, to hand make the AK SOLARIS X’s carry case. To keep these earphones in pristine condition while in transit, the protective case is made from eco-friendly cork material for long-lasting durability.

Technical Specifications

Transducer Type: Specially Customized New Single BA Driver + T.A.E.C. [High] ; Single Updated Custom Balanced Armature Driver [Mid] ; Specially Tuned 10mm Dynamic Driver [Mid + Low]

Frequency Response: 5Hz-20kHz

SPL: 94dB @ 1kHz: 9.16mVrms

Impedance: 8.1 Ohm @ 1kHz

Total Harmonic Distortion: Less than 1%

Pricing & Availability:

The Astell&Kern AK Solaris X will be available in Singapore immediately at a retail price of S$2,299 (including GST). AK Solaris X can be found at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg), Connect IT, E1 Personal Audio, Headphones.sg, Jaben, Sam Audio, Stereo Electronics, and Treoo.com.

