Audeze launches wireless gaming headsets Penrose and Penrose X

Say hello to Audeze’s newest Penrose and Penrose X wireless planar magnetic gaming headsets, made for Xbox and PlayStation in Singapore

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, August 12, 2020 – Leading premium audiophile headphone manufacturer, Audeze, launches its newest range of gaming headsets, Penrose and Penrose X planar magnetic gaming headsets, made for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Penrose X is created specially for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC and Penrose for PlayStation 4/5, PC and Mac. The Penrose combines Audeze’s award-winning planar magnetic driver technology with a broadcast quality microphone engineered for enhanced chat and streaming, transforming your gaming experience forever.

Prepare for a new legendary tier of gaming audio

Designed with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 in mind, Penrose is equipped with Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic driver technology, a cut above the rest in terms of audio clarity and detail. Unlike other Neodymium headphone drivers, Audeze’s Fluxor magnet array delivers double the power. On top of that, its Fazor waveguides and Uniforce voice coils reduce distortion to almost nothing, producing crisp and clear audio for enhanced chat and gaming experience.

Seamless connection, zero disruptions

Imagine how frustrating it is to get disconnected midway through an intense game! – With Penrose and Penrose X high performance dual wireless connection, experience zero interruptions to your gameplay. Decked with lossless low-latency 2.4GHz Dual Wireless connection, players can connect to their console or desktop seamlessly, using the included USB dongle. The onboard Bluetooth 5.0 enables Penrose to be connected to mobile devices, with support for SBC and AAC codecs – chat from your mobile without interrupting your game.

Furthermore, both wireless and Bluetooth connections can be activated simultaneously through the Audeze HQ mobile and desktop app, enabling players to customise their Penrose sound settings in real time. The app for mobile and desktop system allow for a variety of advanced functionality for the Penrose and Penrose X – featuring a 10-band graphic EQ interface, side-tone toggling and real-time voice-to-chat mix for Xbox Series X, Audeze HQ guarantees gamers an extraordinary gaming and audio experience.

Detachable broadcast quality microphone

A microphone of a gaming headset is often overlooked. However, the flexible and detachable Penrose microphone, specially engineered for enhanced chat and streaming, is sure to capture the attention of many. Manufactured with a max SPL of more than 140dB and built-in noise filters that reduce up to 20dB of background sound, players can now communicate with more clarity and game more comfortably.

Audeze Penrose is compatible with multiple devices: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Windows, Macintosh, iOS as well as Android.

Technical Specifications

Style: Over-ear, closed circumaural

Transducer type: Planar Magnetic

Magnetic structure: Fluxor™ magnet array

Phase management: Fazor

Magnet type: Neodymium N50

Diaphragm type: Ultra-thin Uniforce™

Transducer size: 100mm

Frequency response: 10Hz – 50kHz

THD: <0.1% (1kHz, 1mW)

Weight: 320g (including battery)

Pricing and Availability

Audeze Penrose is expected to be available in mid September 2020, at a retail price of S$489. An exclusive pre-order price of S$409 for the Penrose headsets are available for order from now to 15th September at the following retail stores: AV One (https://av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, Headphones.SG, Stereo Electronics, Treoo.

About Audeze

Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze’s commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of their leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world’s best reviewed headphone brand.

