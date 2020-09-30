Better than active noise cancellation (ANC)? 1MORE thinks so with QuietMax

Editor’s brief: Modern audiophile products fall into 2 camps when it comes to noise cancellation, ANC (active noise cancellation), or PNC (passive noise cancellation). Each approach has its pros and cons, and enthusiasts tend to prefer one OR the other, seldom both. ANC does change the natural sound, and so purists might prefer PNC. However, if you are into “clean” sound and also tend to engage in voice communication, an ANC headset or headphone tends to make sense. So, are all ANC equal? 1MORE thinks it has upped the ante with its QuietMax Technology Suite, found in some of its latest headphones, that has THX certification as well. If THX gives it a thumbs up, maybe you ought to take a look too. The vendor’s news release is below.

1MORE Unveils QuietMax Technology Suite for ANC Series & Attains World’s First THX Certification for True Wireless Headphones

1MORE’s QuietMax active noise cancellation technology changes the way headphones deliver ANC by combining hybrid ANC technology, dual driver sound, precise audio tuning, dual band active-noise cancelling + wind noise reduction in one suite and is only available on 1MORE products.

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, September 30, 2020 – 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, unveiled their QuietMax active noise cancelling technology suite that is now supported by a THX Certification, making the True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphonesthe world’s first THX® certified true wireless headphones. With the 1MORE QuietMax technology, listeners can expect to indulge in exceptional audio quality with Active-Noise Cancelling (ANC) performance that blocks out external environmental noises on the 1MORE True Wireless ANC headphones.

The Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones that was released earlier this year, also featured the QuietMax technology with superior active noise cancelling function, alongside the signature 1MORE multiple driver design for the ultimate sound experience. With QuietMax technology, the two marquee products are set to blaze a new way forward in HIFI ANC products.

1MORE’s QuietMax active noise cancellation technology is going to forever change the way headphones deliver ANC by combining hybrid ANC technology, dual driver sound, precise audio tuning, dual band ANC + wind noise reduction in one suite, and employing these technologies in chorus to immerse listeners into a captivating HIFI audio environment. QuietMax technology solves the problems of current ANC solutions which sacrifices high sound quality, through technological innovation and proprietary sound tuning. QuietMax branded 1MORE products represent the best HIFI ANC has to offer and the only two-way HIFI ANC solution on the market.

Since the launch of the True Wireless ANC Earbuds in January, 1MORE have worked closely with THX to further enhance audio output performance and quality by making sound profile modifications to the True Wireless In-ear Headphones, paving the way to their achievement for the World’s First THX Certified true wireless headphones.

THX Certified sound is available on units manufactured from June 2020 forward and with firmware version 3.62 or higher. To check whether your unit is THX certified visit the 1MORE website.

The continued partnership between 1MORE and THX highlights a mutual dedication to delivering the highest audio standards to consumers. Awarded with the THX certification has shown remarkable excellence in the quality and level of attention to detail in the 1MORE True Wireless ANC headphones. By achieving and meeting the rigorous THX Certification process that gives special attention to frequency response and its consistency, low distortion and exceptional noise isolation, listeners will enjoy balanced, quality audio and hear entertainment soundtracks and music the way the artist intended.

“By collaborating with 1MORE and their engineers, we have seen firsthand their dedication and diligence to ensure their consumers get the best possible audio experience,” said Peter Vasay, general manager and vice president at THX in-charge of the THX Certification program. “These True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones have undergone our rigorous testing process and are now THX Certified, giving proof of their quality audio performance.”

“1MORE takes pride in delivering the very best audio products which can be seen through our awards, and the lengths we go through for industry leading validations such as THX Certification, and the addition of QuiteMax,” says Frank Lin, chief executive officer, 1MORE.

In addition to now having the QuietMax technology onboard the 1MORE True wireless ANC and Dual Driver ANC pro, 1MORE has also amassed seven industry and media awards in just this year, further validating their supremacy in their respective classes. The Dual Driver ANC Pro was the recipient of a 2020 CES Innovation Honoree award and 2020 iF Design Award. While the True Wireless ANC headphone was the recipient of a 2020 VGP Award, 2020 CES Innovation Award, 2020 iF Design Award, as well as a 2020 Best Headphone award from the European Hardware Association.

Pricing & availability

1More True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones retails for S$329 (including GST) and is exclusively distributed by Eng Siang International in Singapore. You can find them at the following authorised retailers: 1More LazMall (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One, Challenger, E1 Personal Audio, Isetan Scotts, iStudio, Mobile Bash, Mobyshop, Popular, Shopbotic, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya, Treoo.com and XGear.

1More Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones retails at S$249 (including GST) and is available at the following authorised retailers: 1More LazMall (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One, Challenger, Stereo Electronics, and Treoo.com.

About 1More

1MORE INC. specialises in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, 1MORE takes zero shortcuts to maintain a standard of modern excellence in both function and form. Headquartered in San Diego, California, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. Grammy® winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi who tunes 1More’s headphones and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou, are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE’s mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

ABOUT THX

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist’s vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. For more information visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on Twitter. THX is a registered trademark of THX Ltd. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

###