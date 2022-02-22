Editor’s brief: With 20 years at HIMA, Brad Ogilvie had extensive experience in the Middle East, as well as America, Canada, and Africa in sales and consulting. Before he joined HIMA, he worked in South Africa for 8 years as an automation and security, and instrumentation and control engineer. In his newly minted position as Director of Global Accounts and Large Project Pursuit, Ogilvie will be working closely with global HIMA customers. The vendor’s release is below.

HIMA appoints New Director of Global Accounts

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 22, 2022 – Brad Ogilvie has been named the new Director of Global Accounts and Large Project Pursuit at HIMA Group. This appointment further reinforces one of the company’s core values of delivering superior safety-related automation solutions on a global base.

In his new role, Brad will lead the Global Account and Large Project Pursuit teams, ensuring the solutions provided are closely aligned to customer priorities and the ever changing market demands. HIMA’s success in the past has been built through this close collaboration with key customers in the process and rail industries. To this end, this new appointment will both strengthen and further develop Global Account relationships and the delivery of optimal Global Project solutions.

Brad is a qualified professional with certifications in Engineering, Business, Sales & Marketing. He started his career as Controls Engineer and upon moving to the Middle East in 2002, he joined HIMA as a Field Service Engineer. He has since carried out Sales and Management roles with multiple HIMA global entities, including the USA, Canada, and Sub Sahara Africa. Since 2018 Brad has led the HIMA Middle East Sales operations as Director of Sales.

“Brad’s many years of international experience, working closely with our global customers and supporting them on large projects makes him the ideal person for this important strategic global position. In his new role, Brad will strengthen our global partnerships with key customers, ensuring stronger collaboration to accurately address their needs”, comments Jörg de la Motte, CEO at HIMA.

Process Industry Solutions

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen automation security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world’s largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 40,000 TÜV-certified safety systems (SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle. The world’s first scalable platform with built-in automation security, HIMA’s Smart Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system). Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

Rail Industry Solutions

With the world’s first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

