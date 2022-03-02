Editor’s brief: There are way too many Bluetooth-only headphones and headsets, but very few options for headphones and headsets with Bluetooth, USB-C and 3.5mm all in one. Fortunately, the Shure AONIC 40 is a new option, with great noise cancellation as well. The vendor’s release is below.

Shure expands consumer audio line with AONIC 40 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – Studio quality sound in a rugged, portable design

Trusted by GRAMMY® award-winning artist Jacob Collier, the AONIC 40 delivers superior wireless audio, adjustable noise cancellation, comfort, and portability for travel, long-lasting battery life, and customisable EQ

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, March 2, 2022 ⎯ Global manufacturer of audio equipment, Shure introduced its AONIC 40 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Singapore today. Building on the success of the AONIC 50 Headphones and recently launched AONIC FREE Sound Isolating Earphones, the AONIC 40 model broadens the Shure Wireless portfolio to more acutely meet the needs of on-the-go music lovers, commuters, and travel enthusiasts.

AONIC 40 Headphones combine a portable and elegant design with industry-leading Shure audio, revered and trusted by musicians and creators of multiple disciplines. In fact, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Jacob Collier has partnered with the brand to highlight how he relies on Shure’s AONIC line for his audio needs while on the move, drawing inspiration from everyday life.

“The first microphone I ever owned was a Shure SM58® microphone. It taught me to listen to the world around me. I’ve relied on Shure, both in the studio and on stage, for my entire career,” shared Jacob. “Shure is bringing that same studio quality sound that musicians and artists have trusted for decades to music lovers around the world.”

Crafted from premium materials and precision-engineered, the AONIC 40 was designed for long-wearing comfort and durability. Listeners can block out the world with adjustable noise cancellation or activate Environment Mode with the click of a button to hear the outside world without missing a beat. Also featuring up to 25 hours of battery life, premium call quality, and customizable EQ, the AONIC 40 offers a truly superior wireless listening experience, available in two colors (White/Tan and Black).

“The AONIC 40 takes our 96-year heritage of delivering unparalleled audio in stages and studios around the world and pairs that expertise with our best-in-class Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone technology. With a sleek, lightweight design and premium call quality, the AONIC 40 is the ideal headphone for anyone looking for the best combination of studio-quality audio performance, style, and comfort, no matter where the day takes them,” shared Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing. “We’re proud to be partnering with Jacob Collier on this launch to underscore the Shure tradition of providing everyone, from pioneering artists like Jacob to the everyday commuter, with the gear they need to find inspiration on the go.”

Reliable, Superior Audio Performance Meets Rugged Design and Effortless Functionality

The AONIC 40 Headphones are the latest edition to the reliable Shure AONIC line of headphones and earphones, offering a stylish, yet portable design with the brand’s iconic sound at a competitive price point. These new headphones are the all-in-one unit for superior audio, highlighting a collapsible design with a compact footprint, adjustable noise cancellation with Environment Mode, quick charge, crystal-clear call quality, accessible and customisable controls, and more.

Key features include:

Portable Design : The foldable, rugged design and carrying case are ideal for compact storage and durable enough to withstand your next adventure.

: The foldable, rugged design and carrying case are ideal for compact storage and durable enough to withstand your next adventure. Adjustable Noise Cancellation : Block out surrounding noise and immerse yourself in the AONIC 40 listening experience with three digital ANC settings crafted to deliver users the best noise cancellation, wherever travels lead.

: Block out surrounding noise and immerse yourself in the AONIC 40 listening experience with three digital ANC settings crafted to deliver users the best noise cancellation, wherever travels lead. Long-Lasting Comfort : Made with premium materials, including glass-filled nylon and aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, the AONIC 40 offers quality comfort and durability made to last.

: Made with premium materials, including glass-filled nylon and aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, the AONIC 40 offers quality comfort and durability made to last. Premium Call Quality : Dial-in to video conferencing or phone calls with exceptional audio, thanks to dual beamforming microphones. Dual USB audio mode enables two-way mic communication with the included USB-C cable or connect with Bluetooth® 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet.

: Dial-in to video conferencing or phone calls with exceptional audio, thanks to dual beamforming microphones. Dual USB audio mode enables two-way mic communication with the included USB-C cable or connect with Bluetooth® 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet. Accessible Controls : Answer calls, adjust volume, and control Active Noise Cancellation and Environment Mode levels with the push of a button.

: Answer calls, adjust volume, and control Active Noise Cancellation and Environment Mode levels with the push of a button. Battery Life: The AONIC 40 Headphones were designed to provide grab-and-go durability, so long-lasting battery life was non- negotiable. Enjoy your music and podcasts with up to 25 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. In a rush? AONIC 40’s quick charge feature provides up to 5 hours of use with only 15 minutes of charge.

The AONIC 40 Headphones were designed to provide grab-and-go durability, so long-lasting battery life was non- negotiable. Enjoy your music and podcasts with up to 25 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. In a rush? AONIC 40’s quick charge feature provides up to 5 hours of use with only 15 minutes of charge. Discover Your Signature Sound with Customisable Hardware EQ in the ShurePlus PLAY app: Make your listening experience uniquely you by creating your own custom EQ using the free ShurePlusTM PLAY app, available on iOS and Android. After you’ve crafted a unique EQ you love, ShurePlusTM Play makes it easy to save your favourite settings directly to your headphones to easily transfer them across devices. Along with customising EQ and accessing downloadable firmware updates, ShurePlusTM PLAY lets you select prompts and tones and modify Environment Mode and Active Noise Cancellation settings. Audio enthusiasts will want to take full advantage of the app’s Hi-Res Music Player.

Pricing and Availability

Shure’s wireless noise-cancelling headphones, AONIC 40, are available in White/Tan and Black for a retail price of S$399 (including GST). Purchase includes the headphones, protective zippered carrying case, 3.5mm audio cable, a USB-C cable, and a two-year warranty.

AONIC 40 will be retailing at AV One (http://www.av1group.com.sg), Headphones.SG, Isetan Scotts Level 3, KrisShop, Sprint-Cass, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya Level 3, TK Foto, Treoo.com and XGear.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

###