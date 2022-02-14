Editor’s brief: For those who crave for decent to great sound, a DAC/headphone amplifier (amp) is probably a way to move about and still get the sound they want. Chord Electronics has brought a level of good portable audio with their Mojo product, and now their Mojo 2 does not disappoint, both in sound and pricing. The vendor’s release is below.

Chord Electronics Mojo 2 redefines the portable audio standard

The world’s first lossless DSP sees Mojo 2 set the benchmark for portable sound quality. Again.

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 14, 2022 – Chord Electronics has launched Mojo 2, the replacement for the genre-defining original portable DAC/headphone amplifier in Singapore today. Almost seven years after Chord Electronics created the high-end portable DAC genre, the company’s long-standing digital design consultant, Rob Watts, has revisited, reimagined and reengineered the award-winning original with ground-breaking, world-first technology.

The new Mojo 2 benefits from several new features, chief of which is a revolutionary lossless DSP, the first of its kind in the world. The innovative new ‘UHD DSP’ is fully transparent, enabling comprehensive tone adjustments across the frequency range, without any degradation in sound quality. The new technology gives Mojo 2 unrivalled compatibility with today’s wide-ranging choice of headphones, regardless of type and sonic signature, plus flexibility with different source components and digital file types. Another key feature is the introduction of a menu system. Navigated via a new (fourth) control sphere, the menu brings a mute function, four-setting crossfeed adjustment, a button-lock feature for travelling, plus the fully lossless tone controls.

New USB-C data input

Digital inputs have increased to four, thanks to a new USB-C data input for greater flexibility. USB-C is featured alongside optical, coaxial (incl. dual-data for the M Scaler) and Micro USB. Two 3.5 mm mini-jack headphone outputs allow up to two people to listen simultaneously.

Better battery and charging

Mojo 2 benefits from greatly improved battery management, thanks to a new FPGA-based battery-charging system. The tech brings much faster charging rates, coupled with a huge 75 % reduction in power loss for cooler, more efficient charging. Capacity is up by 9 %, resulting in better efficiency and improved battery life, which is now better than eight hours.

Mojo 2’s established ‘Intelligent Desktop Mode’ technology has also been improved, with an isolated battery and PSU redesign to support battery-free operation without any losses in sound quality, plus improved filtering and isolation.

Improved transparency

Mojo 2 is now DC-coupled with a digital DC servo. It benefits from an improved WTA (Watts Transient Aligned) filter, now offering 40,960 taps (the technical indicator of how complex the interpolation filter is), using 40 DSP cores. Additionally, an improved noise-shaper offers greater depth and detail perception, plus improvements to the 4e Pulse Array DAC introduce lower distortion and out-of-band noise. Greater neutrality has also been achieved, thanks to the elimination of coupling capacitors.

New fully transparent UHD DSP

Mojo 2 benefits from the world’s first fully transparent ‘UHD DSP’. The proprietary technology uses a 104-bit custom DSP core running at 705/768 kHz: no other audio DSP offers the same accuracy. By using 104 bits plus extensive internal noise-shaping, Mojo 2 can deliver complete transparency by preserving the filtering of ultra-small signals.

UHD DSP features

The unique UHD DSP enables fine-tuning across the full frequency range with 18 steps of adjustment per frequency banding: lower bass, mid-bass, lower treble and high treble. The volume control range has also been improved from +18 dB to -108 dB, and now benefits from two distinct operational ranges: low and high volume. A new four-setting crossfeed function, also DSP-controlled, brings speaker-like spatial effects for flexible headphone listening.

Class-leading build quality

The Mojo 2 is designed, engineered and handmade in the UK. It benefits from high-grade, bead-blasted aluminium casework, finished with a high-quality black anodise. Control is via four polychromatic polycarbonate control spheres.

Go wireless with Poly

Mojo 2 is fully compatible with the Poly streamer/server, enabling high-resolution streaming and up to 2 TB of solid-state library storage and playback when using the microSD card slots.

Price and availability

Chord Electronics Mojo 2 is available immediately for S$899 (including GST) and retails at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg/), E1 Personal Audio, Jaben, Stereo Electronics and Treoo.

About Chord Electronics Ltd

Chord Electronics Ltd is a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance hi-fi and audio products. Since 1989, from its spectacular riverside base in Kent, England, Chord Electronics has been creating some of the planet’s finest hi-fi, home cinema and professional audio equipment. A technology-driven innovator, Chord Electronics continues to deliver excellence through exemplary audio engineering, cutting-edge design and a true aesthetic understanding. Chord Electronics is trusted and admired internationally and its global customer base includes: Metropolis Studios, Abbey Road Studios (London); Sony Music Studios (New York), Skywalker Sound (California) and more. www.chordelectronics.co.uk

###