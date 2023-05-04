Cinema: Quirky and lighthearted sequel to Enola Holmes
Editor’s brief: Although the classical canon of Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle did not feature a younger sibling, this film depiction of a smart and quirky Enola is a refreshing take on the classical canon. This sequel, Enola Holmes 2, did not disappoint as a lighthearted weekend movie. The characters of Holmes and his younger sibling was an unfolding of warmth, even if the Holmes we knew from torn old books was decidedly different. Sure, creative liberty and all, but good for a turbulent and troubled world to have a smile I would say.
