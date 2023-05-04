Cinema: Quirky and lighthearted sequel to Enola Holmes

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Editor’s brief: Although the classical canon of Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle did not feature a younger sibling, this film depiction of a smart and quirky Enola is a refreshing take on the classical canon. This sequel, Enola Holmes 2, did not disappoint as a lighthearted weekend movie. The characters of Holmes and his younger sibling was an unfolding of warmth, even if the Holmes we knew from torn old books was decidedly different. Sure, creative liberty and all, but good for a turbulent and troubled world to have a smile I would say.

Enola Holmes 2 Plot: Now a detective-for-hire, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends - and Sherlock himself - to unravel. Internet Movie Database: 6.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 94% Metacritic: 64/100 Information Runtime: 129 min Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime Awards: 1 win & 2 nominations Writer: Jack Thorne, Harry Bradbeer, Nancy Springer Actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, David Thewlis Language: English Country: United Kingdom, United States Data provided by OMDB API