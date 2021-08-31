Editor’s brief: As the cybersecurity landscape heats up with threats and opportunities, cybersecurity stalwart Check Point Software sees the need to groom more talents to be ready to fend off emerging and current threats. The regional APAC office of Check Point Software is launching its Young Professionals Program, with the aim to attract 100 people with less than 5 years of work experience. The vendor’s release is below.

Check Point Software to Hire a Hundred Young Adults in Asia Pacific

Participants of the company’s Asia Pacific Young Professionals Programme will undergo a training period of two to three months, and have mentors assigned to them

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, August 31, 2021 — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has launched its Young Professionals Programme in Asia Pacific for working adults with less than five years of work experience interested in pursuing a career in cybersecurity. As part of the programme, Check Point Software will hire and train a hundred participants from across the region, as well as assign a mentor to each participant.

Participants can choose from the sales or security engineering track, and will have mentors assigned to them. Training will be conducted over two months for the sales track and three months for the security engineering track, and include hands-on practice and soft skills.

Headquartered in Singapore with over 600 employees regionally, Check Point’s Asia Pacific business operations spans Australia & New Zealand, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia. Through a dynamic ecosystem of over 1,800 partners, it has continued to meet the cybersecurity needs of its customers of all sizes across various industries especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two years, the company has made investments in various markets in the region including Australia, China and India to support organisations’ need for local data residency.

“Asia Pacific remains an important region for Check Point Software, and we are expanding our team to support our growing business. The Check Point Asia Pacific Young Professionals Programme will bolster our efforts to continue meeting the cybersecurity needs of the market, while alleviating the shortage in cybersecurity professionals present globally today,” said Sharat Sinha, Vice President & General Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan, Check Point Software Technologies.

To be a part of the Check Point Asia Pacific Young Professionals Programme, interested parties can send their latest CV to youngprofessionals@checkpoint.com.

