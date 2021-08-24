Editor’s brief: Industry veteran Eng Guan Teong joins cybersecurity stalwart Check Point Software as its regional director responsible for South East Asia and South Korea markets. Teong is a 20-years IT business leader with experience from Palo Alto Networks and F5 Networks. The vendor’s release is below.

Check Point Software Technologies Appoints Eng Guan Teong as Regional Director for Southeast Asia and Korea

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, August 24, 2021 — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has appointed Eng Guan Teong as Regional Director for Southeast Asia and Korea (SEAK) as it accelerates its growth efforts in the region. Reporting to Sharat Sinha, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, Eng Guan will be responsible for the company’s business operations and continued growth in the region.

Eng Guan brings to his role over 20 years of experience in the IT industry and has helped various global companies expand their business footprint throughout Southeast Asia. He has held leadership positions at Palo Alto Networks, F5 Networks, Red Hat and Infoblox. Eng Guan holds a Bachelor of Science (Electrical Engineering) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Imperial College London.

“I would like to welcome Eng Guan to Check Point Software,” said Sharat Sinha, Check Point Software Technologies’ Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific & Japan. “SEAK is a rapidly developing region that is key to Check Point Software. With the global pandemic, the world is witnessing an increase in cyberattacks, and organisations are looking to protect their infrastructure and remote workforce more effectively. Under Eng Guan’s direction, we will continue bring our cybersecurity innovation to protect organisations against all kinds of threats including zero-day, ransomware and supply chain attacks.” “I am excited to work with Check Point Software in Southeast Asia and Korea,” said Eng Guan Teong, Regional Director, Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point Software remains committed to meeting the cybersecurity needs of organisations across all industries. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues and our partner ecosystem support organisations as they build their cyber-defence to secure their resources across networks, cloud, mobile, endpoints and IoT.”

Check Point Software’s operations in SEAK spans Singapore, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. Through a dynamic ecosystem of partners, it continues to meet the cybersecurity needs of customers of all sizes across various industries especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

