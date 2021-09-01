Editor’s brief: If you have tried an FiiO IEM, you would know FiiO offers great audio performance at approachable prices. The latest FD3 semi open back IEM (in-ear monitors) launched in Singapore is no different. The FD3 features 12mm dynamic drivers made of diamond-like carbon (DLC), offering light weight with dependable rigidity. IEMs are meant to be snug fitting, and the FD3 offers a great fit while maintaining utmost comfort. Read the vendor’s release below.

FiiO announces FD3, a single dynamic driver in-ear monitor – the latest addition to the FD family in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, September 1, 2021 – The leader in lossless audio players, FiiO today announces the launch of FiiO FD3 in-ear monitor in Singapore. The new FiiO FD3 features a semi-open acoustic design that allows users to enjoy balanced sounds and stress-free listening. Its front acoustic prism enables accurate sound and its newly designed 12mm flagship-level dynamic driver with a robust 1.5 Tesla magnetic flux, paired with an ultra-fine copper-clad aluminium Japanese Daikoku voice coil sets the tone of the new in-ear monitor, exuding powerful sound made to impress. The new FD3 is also Hi-Res Audio certified, a testament to its excellent sound that is not only capable of reproducing delicate details, but also is a joy to listen to.

FiiO has always been pushing boundaries on exceptional craftsmanship, and the new FD3 is no exception to this rule. FD3’s striking shell is a work of art.The aluminium-magnesium alloy main body is made in an industrial process combining five-axis CNC processing and hand polishing – the perfect marriage of the pin-point precision of machinery and delicate human touch. The FD3 sports rounded curves and its unique celluloid panel is covered with 2.5D film coating glass for a pure yet fresh transparent look.

Aesthetics aside, the FD3 is packed with technological innovations that make this piece truly stand out.

Distinguished diamond heritage

The FD3 benefits from FiiO’s new dynamic driver. The diaphragm is made of Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) which is impressively rigid to reduce unneeded distortion. At the same time, it is also surprisingly light, allowing the driver to have excellent transient response. The result is a driver with excellent sound quality and minimal distortion with the added bonus of being ultra-sensitive.

Flagship-grade acoustic prism

Like with the ever-popular FD5, the acoustic prism system in the new FD3 eliminates high frequency standing waves, enhancing overall sound wave diffusion, and effectively solves the problem of time delay caused by the sound wave propagation path in the cavity. This all leads to marvelous sound quality that will surely take your breath away.

Better sound with semi-open design

The semi-open design of the FD3 is based on FiiO’s patented technology for balanced air pressure within. Not only does such a design lead to more natural sound, it also effectively protects your hearing by balancing air pressure within the FD3 leading to less pressure on your eardrums. This makes your listening experience less fatigue and sound more natural.

Well-equipped from start to finish

On top of the amazing tech specifications, the FD3 comes with a whole bunch of accessories to better your listening experience.

The FD3 comes with a classic 3.5mm jack, braided cable. You can also choose to upgrade to the FD3 Pro that comes with an exclusive high-purity mono-crystalline silver-plated copper cable, with 8 strands of 19 wires each braided together in Litz Type 2 style. In addition, the cable features left blue and right red markings for convenience as well as interchangeable audio plugs, allowing you to freely switch between 2.5/3.5/4.4mm plugs depending on your source. With this cable, every music note has never been clearer!

Besides that, all FD3 models also come with an acrylic carry case, 2 sound tubes, tool for the MMCX cable replacement, 6 bass earths, 6 vocal earths, 2 foam tips and a cleaning brush.<

Technical Specifications

Model: FD3/FD3 Pro

Driver: 12mm large dynamic driver

Frequency response: 10Hz-40kHz

Impedance: 32Ω@1kHz

Sensitivity: 111dB@1mW

Max input power: 100mW

Cable: 120cm quality cable

Weight(single unit): approx. 7.0g

Pricing and Availability

FiiO FD3 retails for S$179.00 (including GST). The FD3 Pro retails for S$239.00 (including GST). FiiO FD3 is available immediately. FD3 Pro will be made available later in September. Both models can be purchased at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, E1 Personal Audio, Headphones.SG, Jaben, Stereo Electronics and Treoo.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

