Expansive, natural and open soundscape from FiiO EM5

Editor’s brief: Small can be beautiful, and often, that usually means you scale the summit to find something of that quality. Thankfully, you don’t need to go too far to find a tiny gem in your hands, with the FiiO EM5, the latest open earbuds that gives you a soundscape that exudes an expansive, natural, and open aura with a stoic and masculine bass. The vendor’s news release is below.



FiiO Introduces EM5 in Singapore, Classic Flat Earbuds with Beryllium Coated Dynamic Drivers designed for listeners who prefer non in-ear wear

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, November 2, 2020 — FiiO, the leader in lossless audio players, today announces the addition of FiiO EM5 Beryllium Coated Dynamic Driver Earbuds in Singapore. The new earbuds feature the classic flat design, unlike the usual in-ear wearing style. FiiO’s move to include EM5 caters to music lovers who find in-ear headphones uncomfortable to wear for long hours, or just unpleasant as it enters your ear canal.

The reason for the rise in popularity of in-ear wearing earbuds stem from its ability to seal in the bass better, helping to eliminate some environmental noise, therefore achieving a better sound profile. With FiiO’s new addition, listeners can now get the best of both worlds, where they can enjoy the classic flat earbuds without compromising the sound quality and performance of their music playlist.

14.2mm Beryllium coated Dynamic Driver for well-extended, and detailed treble

Backed with special flute design to retain the deep bass you love

4th Generation 3D printing technology for seamless design, aesthetics, and fit

Twist-lock swappable plug, giving you flexibility to transform your listening experience

A Modern Aesthetic

The EM5 utilises FiiO’s 4th Generation 3D printing technology. The result of the integration gives the earbuds a unique seamless design, that is only possible through 3D printing. The lack of separate parts in the earbuds also meant that it is more sturdy. Through its design, the earphones pay tribute to other classical and iconic earbuds, while balancing a touch of modern aesthetic.

Beryllium Coated Driver — No compromise

In its quest to create headphones with no compromise, the FiiO EM5 utilises a large 14.2mm Beryllium coated diaphragm that is rigid and light enough to give a detailed treble, but also ensures a well-extended and strong bass.

Traditionally, flat designed earbuds naturally leak a lot of bass, making your music sound dull. With that in mind, the research team at FiiO created a special flute-inspired design in its acoustic bass tube to boost the lower frequencies, giving the EM5 its solid and deep bass. Structurally, the drivers are designed with long strokes, which allows more space for the linear displacement, to achieve lower distortion and better bass.

Combining the carefully engineered acoustics and premium materials used, FiiO EM5 will showcase a well-extended yet controlled bass, lush vocals, and a clear detailed treble that will give you an unforgettable listening experience.

Thoughtfully Crafted for an irritant free experience

FiiO EM5 is thoughtfully designed with European Union (EU) IIA medical grade certified resin. The choice of resin the research team picked is not only gentle on the skin and comfortable on our ears, it is also durable and resistant to colour fading. Its glossy and transparent finish draws your eyes naturally to the powerful drivers inside, allowing you to appreciate the engineering marvel within.

Flexibility to transform your listening experience

Another feature worth mentioning is the freedom to transform and change plugs. This feature was curated for audiophiles to have the flexibility to switch between different devices and cover a wide range of scenarios. The twist-lock swappable plus allows you to switch between 2.5mm, 3.5mm and 4.4mm connectors.

Other highlights of the FiiO EM5 include:

Upgraded Cable for Better Sound Quality: EM5 utilises a high-purity sterling silver cable with high conductivity that not only allows for gobs of detail to come through, but also provide an extremely enjoyable, vivid sound.

EM5 utilises a high-purity sterling silver cable with high conductivity that not only allows for gobs of detail to come through, but also provide an extremely enjoyable, vivid sound. Smart Ergonomic Design : The earbuds are meticulously designed to ensure convenience and ease of use. Apart from the left blue, right red design on each earbud, there are also 3 small tactile bumps on the left earphone to allow music lovers of all vision abilities to easily get on their groove.

: The earbuds are meticulously designed to ensure convenience and ease of use. Apart from the left blue, right red design on each earbud, there are also 3 small tactile bumps on the left earphone to allow music lovers of all vision abilities to easily get on their groove. Tailor your perfect listening experience: FiiO EM5 comes with 3 different types of foam ear tips. Together with the included leather carrying case, tailor your EM5 perfectly to you and carry it around safely, wherever you go.

Technical Specifications:

Driver: 14.2mm beryllium-coated diaphragm

Max Power Input: 100mW

Weight (inc. cable): 23.9g

Cord Length: 120cm

Sensitivity: 109dB@1mW

Frequency Response: 10Hz ~ 20kHz

Headphone Type: Straight-down open earbuds

Impedance: 32Ω@1KHz

Cable Material: High-purity sterling silver

Pricing and Availability

FiiO EM5 is available immediately at a recommended retail price of S$449 and can be found at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg), E1 Personal Audio, FiiO LazMall (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/fiio), Headphones.SG, Stereo Electronics, and Treoo.com.

