FiiO SP3 high-fidelity active desktop speakers launched in Singapore

SINGAPORE – FiiO’s high-fidelity active desktop speakers SP3 is launched in Singapore. This is the brand’s first set of speakers, designed to match the FiiO R7 desktop all-in-one desktop music streamer. The speakers’ FiiO-balanced sound packs a punch despite their compact size.

Small audio powerhouse

FiiO’s pursuit of lossless sound quality and market research led to SP3 where compact homes and space constraints are key considerations. The R&D team optimized the space-to-sound ratio to make the speakers compact and high-quality.

Lossless leads

By reducing the cabinet size, the SP3 increases the space-to-sound ratio. To improve sound on a small desktop, it uses a bigger 3.5-inch carbon fiber mid-woofer and a 1-inch silk tweeter.

The 3.5-inch carbon fiber mid-woofer has asymmetrical internal and external magnetic circuitry with an additional magnet to its internals. This reduces non-linear distortion at all frequencies and offers ample power for low-frequency dynamics.

High fidelity audio products have traditionally sought low resonance frequency and great current carrying capacity. The FiiO SP3 tweeter can play frequencies as low as 800Hz and silky treble above 20kHz. The tweeter is perfectly angled with a horizontal striped pattern in front of the tweeter to effectively diffuse sound throughout the room, improving the soundstage and giving the impression of being in a grand concert hall.

Technical Specifications

Driver: 3.5-inch carbon fibre mid-woofer, 1-inch silk tweeter

Frequency response: 65Hz~20kHz

Crossover type: 2-way crossover

Crossove: 3.4kHz

Impedance: Bass: 8 Ω; Treble: 8 Ω

Sensitivity: 85dB (1Vrms)@1kHz/1W/1m

Speaker input power: 30W*2 (Bass) +10W*2 (Treble)

Audio input: RCA input, AUX input

Cable length: About 1.5m (Main and secondary speaker connection cable)

Accessory: Power adapter*1, AC power cable*1, RCA to 3.5mm audio input cable*1, Main and secondary speaker connection cable*1, Rubber base*2 pairs (0° and 7°), Instruction manual*1

Weight: Main speaker about 1.8kg, secondary speaker about 1.6kg

Color: Aluminium alloy, Black/White

Availability in Singapore

AV One, Connect IT, Stereo Electronics, TK Foto, and TREOO will sell FiiO SP3 for S$479 (including GST).

