Synopsys Software Integrity Group to hold First User Conference in Bangalore, India

Editor’s brief: Synopsys Software Integrity Group will be hosting its first ever user conference in Vivanta Bengaluru, Whitefield, Bangalore India on 20th July 2023. The event gathers cybersecurity experts from around the globe, hosting a series of application security presentations. Read more below.

SINGAPORE – Application security provider Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) will hold its first Software Integrity Group User Event at the Vivanta Bengaluru, Whitfield (near to ITPL) from 9:00am to 5:00pm IST on July 20, 2023.

The conference will feature keynotes, presentations, and panel discussions with technology leaders from Synopsys SIG, Infosys, Tata Communications, ZS Associates, Razorpay, EdgeVerve, Visteon, and Dover Corporation.

“India presents incredible growth potential in what has already proven to be a powerhouse for software development innovation,” said Richard Kirk, VP of International Sales for the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, and keynote speaker at the conference. “This event stands at the cutting edge of this progress by bringing leaders in software development and software security together in a meeting of the minds. We will journey through multiple sessions examining how software security can complement and progress software development so that organisations can gain competitive advantages through real industry-leading secure development expertise.” “Software development innovation and velocity are growing at astounding rates throughout India and the world,” said Naresh Choudhary, VP at Infosys, who will be presenting at the conference. “It’s imperative that we embrace this growth in a manner that underpins security and privacy by design. I look forward to my address on Powering DevSecOps for an AI First Live Enterprise at this event that will bring together individuals from various domains of expertise to drive collaboration and bolster the trajectory of software security innovation.”

Application developers, consultants, C-Suite, and anyone interested in application security, can find out more at https://events.bizzabo.com/indiauserevent.