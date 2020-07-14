HIMA won accolades for Industrial Process Safety Systems at 2020 APAC Best Practices Awards

Editor’s brief: Leading smart safety solutions vendor from Germany, HIMA, has won accolades at the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Asia Pacific Best Practice Awards, for its industrial process safety systems. These systems are deployed at oil and gas, power, petrochemical, chemical, and industrial plants, critical infrastructures, and transportation systems such as rail. The vendor’s news release is below.

HIMA recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Industry-leading Industrial Process Safety Systems in the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 14 2020 — HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, world’s leading independent provider of smart safety solutions for industrial applications, has been recognized at the prestigious Frost & Sullivan 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards for its industry-leading Industrial Process Safety Systems, winning the 2020 Asia-Pacific Industrial Process Safety Systems Product Line Strategy Leadership Award.

HIMA’s Smart Safety Platform

HIMA developed the Smart Safety Platform – the world’s first scalable safety platform with built-in automation security. It is the only platform that combines compact SIL 3 applications and highly complex, redundant solutions – offering less complexity in an increasingly complicated world.

The Smart Safety Platform is especially stable and safe because the hardware and software are uniformly tailored to one another and combine to create a closed system. The hardware comprise of the best combination of proven HIMA safety controllers for various industrial, critical infrastructure, transportation and plant systems. The HIMA engineering software comprise of engineering tool SILworX for clients to develop applications quickly and simply, while reducing training and operation costs. Every HIMA safety controller runs HIMA’s own proprietary firmware, minimizing risks in both functional safety and automation security. And for secure communication, the SafeEthernet protocolconnects all HIMA systems securely – regardless of where they are.

“As a leading vendor of process safety systems, HIMA’s safety solutions can be deployed independently of any particular DCS (Distributed Control Systems). HIMA believes that the future belongs to digitization across platforms and has developed its Smart Safety Platform, which is the first scalable safety solution available worldwide with built-in automation security. HIMA is also looking to deploy Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies in critical control systems to enable better control for end users and add to the customer service experience through their strong technical teams to resolve key issues in a timely manner,” says Krishnan Ramanathan, Industry Manager, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan. “We are grateful and privileged to be recognized by leading analyst advisory firm Frost & Sullivan as a leading vendor in the industrial safety space. We believe safety must be designed with a strategic and sustainable manner, where safety systems are independent from the distributed control system (DCS), with a complete separation rather than just separate layers within the DCS. HIMA improves plant and facility performance by giving owners a complete integration of safety and security,” says Friedhelm Best, Vice President Asia Pacific, HIMA.

About Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Awards

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient’s technology. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan’s proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of smart safety solutions for industrial applications. With more than 35,000 installed TÜV-certified safety systems worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. Its expert engineers develop customized solutions that help increase safety, cyber security and profitability of plants and factories in the digital age. For over 45 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world’s largest oil, gas, chemical, and energy-producing companies. These rely on HIMA solutions, services and consultancy for uninterrupted plant operation and protection of assets, people and the environment. HIMA’s offering includes smart safety solutions that help increase safety and uptime by turning data into business-relevant information. HIMA also provides comprehensive solutions for the efficient control and monitoring of turbomachinery (TMC), burners and boilers (BMC) and pipelines (PMC). In the global rail industry, HIMA’s CENELEC-certified SIL4 COTS safety controllers are leading the way to increased safety, security and profitability. Founded in 1908, the family-owned company operates from over 50 locations worldwide with its headquarters in Bruehl, Germany. With a workforce of approximately 800 employees, HIMA generated a turnover of approximately €123 million in 2017. For more information, please visit: www.hima.com.

