Norwegian company AutoStore expands team in Asia Pacific

AutoStore Expands in Asia Pacific to Meet the High Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) in a Post-Pandemic World

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 25, 2022 – AutoStore, a leading cube storage automation company, expanded its presence in Asia Pacific with new executive hires. Clement Yew has been appointed as Director of Business Development, Southeast Asia, AutoStore, to execute business initiatives and spearhead growth across Southeast Asia.

Over the years, businesses in the Asia Pacific region have experienced a tremendous shift in the adoption of processes and systems, especially in locales where staffing is a challenge. Businesses have adopted automated solutions, robotics, and cloud-based applications to help optimise warehouse space and streamline operations. One such recent innovation is the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), which has seen accelerated by pandemic-mandated measures such as social distancing, border closures, and remote work.

According to ReportLinker, the global market for ASRS is estimated to reach US$10.5 billion by 2027, up from US$6.8 billion in 2020. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to reach US1.2 billion by 2027, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea.

“Early in 2022, we opened our office in Singapore, with an expanded executive and operations team to serve the greater Asia Pacific, and our partners and clients. We have already witnessed the rising demand for automated warehouse solutions in Asia Pacific. With Southeast Asia being one of AutoStore’s core markets in Asia Pacific, it makes perfect sense to expand from Singapore with a team of capable people. I am confident that Clement will add value to AutoStore, and to be the anchor for our expanding team,” said Philipp Schitter, Vice President Business, Development, APAC, AutoStore.

With more than a decade of experience in robotics and automation, Yew is responsible for increasing brand awareness in Southeast Asia, to seize new opportunities, and to lead AutoStore’s expansion into emerging markets within ASEAN. Prior to AutoStore, Yew held positions in high-profile companies, including Keyence and SICK, for over 14 years. He is a regular platform speaker and a participant at many industry and manufacturing forums.

“It is a great privilege to be part of the AutoStore team in Southeast Asia. I am thrilled to join AutoStore at this pivotal moment as the ASRS sector transforms the market in a vibrant and growing region. With AutoStore’s continuous expansion worldwide, I am committed to Southeast Asia and growing our capacities. I look forward to working with the strengthened team in Singapore and to be part of the catalyst in the future of warehousing,” said Clement Yew, Director of Business Development, Southeast Asia, AutoStore.

About AutoStore

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robot technology company that invented, and continues to pioneer, Cube Storage Automation – the densest product/inventory storage solution in existence. The company’s focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of warehousing. AutoStore is global, with more than 900 systems installed in over 40 countries over a wide range of industries. All sales are designed, installed, and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators – which AutoStore calls ‘partners’. The company’s headquarters is in Nedre Vats (Norway), with offices also in Oslo (Norway), in the U.S., UK, Germany, Austria, France, Spain, Italy, Korea, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

