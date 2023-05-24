Synopsys Leads 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for Seventh Year

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Editor’s brief: Leading analyst group Gartner® publishes the iconic and industry-respected “Magic Quadrant™”, which has become the reference point for many vendors and industry buyers and B2B consumers alike. One of the leading software integrity vendors, Synopsys, has again scaled the accolades for the category Application Security testing of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the seventh year. Read more below.

SINGAPORE — Gartner, Inc. recognized Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) a Leader in the “Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing” for the seventh year in a row [1]. Gartner assessed 12 application security testing vendors on vision and execution in the report. For the fifth year, Synopsys led in execution and completeness of vision.

Synopsys also received the highest scores for all five use cases in the 2023 Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing, a report that complements the Magic Quadrant and scores the same 12 vendors across these five common use cases [2]:

Enterprise

Cloud-Native Applications

DevSecOps

Mobile and Client

Software Supply Chain Security

Security and development teams are looking to integrate and automate effective application security testing (AST) into their software development activities as development speeds up and high-impact application security breaches increase.

The report authors state that “Modern application design, the shift to the cloud and the accelerating adoption of DevSecOps are expanding the scope of the AST market.” Integrating and automating AST in the software life cycle helps security and risk management leaders meet deadlines and test more complex systems.

“As recent highly publicised vulnerabilities and software supply chain attacks have shown, application security is both critical and complex,” said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “To effectively mitigate risks in modern applications and their supply chains, organisations need to employ multiple security testing solutions that are fast, scalable, easy to use and seamlessly integrated into the SDLC. Synopsys has made significant investments over the past year to address these needs, including the acquisition of WhiteHat Security and the release of new cloud-native SAST and SCA services on the Polaris Software Integrity Platform. We are honoured to be recognised by Gartner as a Leader in Application Security Testing for the seventh consecutive year. We believe this acknowledges our vision and ability to execute against evolving market requirements.”

