Editor’s brief: If you are a classical musician, the Steinway piano has got to occupy a place in your heart, especially if you love to play solo in a large hall, with or without an audience. The sound is pristine and the signature, unique. And Danish audio legend Lyngdorf Audio had the great opportunity to work with the iconic Steinway & Sons, to launch a range of loudspeakers under the Steinway Lyngdorf brand. The space-friendly and superlative sound of the Steinway Lyngdorf Model A speaker systems have now just landed on Singapore’s shores. The Steinway Lyngdorf Model A are easy to set up, fits most rooms and even yachts (yes you lucky few), and produces the sound a classical pianist, or just about any serious music enthusiast would love. The vendor’s release is below.

Steinway Lyngdorf launches new free-standing Steinway & Sons Model A loudspeaker in Singapore

SINGAPORE @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 14, 2022 – Steinway Lyngdorf announces the launch of the new free-standing Steinway & Sons Model A loudspeaker in Singapore. The new Model A is a full-range loudspeaker and provides the acclaimed Steinway & Sons sound performance from a loudspeaker specifically designed for room-friendly placement against a wall. This makes the Model A the first choice when the room shape or interior demands a more space-saving setup, from living rooms and media rooms to apartments, penthouses, or yachts, and even dedicated home cinemas without the space for separate woofers.

No compromises have been made in technology: Steinway Lyngdorf’s signature Air Motion Transformer tweeter and a dedicated midrange driver provide outstanding clarity and transparency, while two powerful 12” woofers deliver very deep, yet defined bass even from this shallow speaker cabinet. The speaker design features distinct side panels in black piano finish, black strings, and matte gold accents. Custom colors and polished gold details are available on request and special order. The Model A loudspeaker is designed and assembled by hand in Denmark.

As with every Steinway & Sons loudspeaker, the Model A is part of Steinway Lyngdorf’s Integrated System Approach, ensuring each part of the system—from the Steinway & Sons stereo and surround sound processors to the powerful digital amplifiers and loudspeakers—is designed from the ground up to work perfectly together. Steinway Lyngdorf’s RoomPerfectTM technology is the finishing touch for each integrated system. RoomPerfectTM acoustically calibrates the speaker to the room acoustics, always ensuring the very best sound experience for every customer, in any room.

Anker Haldan, CCO at Steinway Lyngdorf shares “The popularity of our Steinway Lyngdorf floor-standing speaker systems has grown significantly in recent years. During this phase, it became evident to us that there is a demand for expanding our range to offer a system in between Model O and Model B. This has resulted in the complete new Model A speaker system, which we now proudly present. With an expanding global network of distributors and our new UK subsidiary to be fully operational by April 1st 2022, the timing is right to launch the Model A to quality-conscious people seeking the ultimate in music systems.” Roland Hoffmann, Director of Product Marketing at Steinway Lyngdorf, emphasises the special purpose of this model “Over the years, the Steinway Lyngdorf loudspeaker portfolio has continuously expanded, and ranges from the iconic Model D to the incredibly small yet ingenious Model S. The new Model A is the ideal choice for anyone who wants the acclaimed Steinway & Sons loudspeaker performance but prefers the most living room-friendly placement nearest the wall. While this is often regarded as a less than ideal placement in the room, the Model A surpasses any expectations and provides an extraordinary sound experience.“

Pricing and Availability

The Steinway & Sons Model A is available for preorder now at S$80,000 (including GST), exclusively distributed by AV One (http://www.av1group.com.sg) in Singapore. Accessories sold separately.

About Steinway Lyngdorf

SL Audio A/S, dba Steinway Lyngdorf, was founded in Denmark by audio innovator Peter Lyngdorf in 2005 to design, develop, and manufacture sound systems and components under the umbrella of two legendary brand icons: Steinway & Sons and Lyngdorf Audio. The mission of SL Audio A/S is to serve music and film connoisseurs who seek unprecedented innovations in the technology of pure sound. The company pushes the boundaries for audio performance with the development of proprietary new technologies including RoomPerfectTM, the world’s most advanced room correction system, and true digital amplification which premiered in the ground-breaking Millennium, the first fully digital amplifier in the world. SL Audio A/S markets its products and licenses its technologies to selected worldwide partners and is an original equipment manufacturer for other renowned audio companies.

###