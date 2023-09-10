@McGallenFL350 podcast episode
McGallenFL350

@McGallenFL350 – episode 20230908

microwire.news
In this inaugural episode, we talk about NUC small form factor computers, the challenge of working from home with company demands, and what happens when artificial intelligence (AI) causes havoc to our business reputation.

