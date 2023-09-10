Introducing @McGallenFL350

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Here are the syndicated episodes of @McGallenFL350, a podcast of tech, leadership and marketing featuring news snippets and analyses from the analysts at McGallen & Bolden Group.

McGallenFL350, which stands for “Flight Level 350”, or at 35,000 feet, is an extended podcast with brief insights on technology, leadership and marketing. FL350 is part of McGallen & Bolden’s FlightLeaders division, which specializes in aviation-themed leadership, crisis communication, crisis management, red teaming, and more.